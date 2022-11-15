A new set of wings is coming to town.

Sun Country Airlines will offer nonstop seasonal service between Colorado Springs Airport and Minneapolis/St. Paul next summer, from June 8 through Aug. 31.

“We’re excited to welcome travelers from the Colorado Springs area to the Twin Cities via this new, nonstop route,” Grant Whitney, chief revenue officer at Minneapolis-based Sun Country, said in a news release. “... We can’t wait to showcase Minnesota culture and hospitality to guests who are eager to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences.”

The airline will operate two times per week, on Thursdays and Sundays, on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 183 seats, the release said.

Tickets are available for purchase with the first flight arriving at 4:15 p.m. from Minneapolis to Colorado Springs on June 8 and the first flight departing from Colorado Springs at 6:15 p.m. the same day.

Initial fares show one-way tickets as low as $59, though those fares are subject to change until booked, the airport's communication team said. Travelers can check fares and schedules at suncountry.com.

Minneapolis/St. Paul is one of the largest unserved nonstop markets at the Colorado Springs market. The area is home to Mall of America, many museums, lakes, parks, galleries, retail and restaurant venues, Whitney said in the release.

Sun County, a low-cost carrier founded in 1982, offers flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean.

“We cannot express how excited we are that Sun Country Airlines has added COS to their network, providing nonstop, low-fare service to the ‘Land of Ten Thousand Lakes’,” Greg Phillips, city aviation director, said in the release.

The Colorado Springs Airport is also served by American Airlines, Southwest, Delta and United. Frontier ended its service to the Springs this month, as announced in early September.