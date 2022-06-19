If you are proud of your workplace, you can nominate your employer as one of the best in the Colorado Springs area.

The deadline to nominate employers for The Gazette’s Best Workplaces programs is Aug. 1. The free annual program recognizes public and private employers for creating strong healthy workplace cultures and environments. Employers can be nominated at gazette.com/best-workplaces/ by clicking on the nomination button in the middle of the page.

“If you believe employees are your greatest asset and the primary reason behind your company’s success, I would strongly encourage you to nominate your company for recognition as one of Colorado Springs’ best places to work through The Gazette’s sixth annual Best Workplaces Awards,” said Karen Hogan, The Gazette’s manager of advertising operations, marketing and classified advertising.

The Gazette is sponsoring the program with the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development Corp., employment websites Monster.com and springsjob.com, among others.

Employees, organization leaders or customers can submit a nomination; multiple nominations are not needed to qualify. The Gazette will contact the human resource department of nominated employers — private companies, government agencies and nonprofits — to ask them to participate in a survey of employees. The deadline to participate is Aug. 15. Questions will focus on leadership, culture, mission and values, benefits, training and social responsibility.

Employee responses are anonymous. Employers are required to have at least 10 employees, and a majority of employees must respond to the survey for an employer to be honored as a best workplaces. The deadline for employee surveys to be completed is Sept. 23.

Employers are divided into four levels — small employers with 10-29 employers, midsize with 30-75 employees, large with 76-299 employees and extra large with more than 300 employees.

The number of employers recognized through the program has grown each year, with 108 recognized last year, headed by Rocky Mountain Health Care Services, which provides a continuum of health care services to the elderly, blind and disabled patients. Other winners were Vanguard Skin Specialists, in the large category, Colorado Springs Therapy Center in the midsize category and Summit Wealth in the small category.

Top employers this year will be honored at a celebration Dec. 4 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Colorado Springs. The Gazette will publish the results, including cumulative survey data and profiles of the top-ranked companies.