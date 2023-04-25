An Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom restaurant closed Sunday at Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway in Colorado Springs after nearly 30 years at the location.

Details about why the restaurant closed were unknown; a spokesman for Old Chicago owner SPB Hospitality of Nashville wasn't immediately available for comment.

On Tuesday morning, workers were removing equipment, supplies and other items from the restaurant, which opened at the site in January 1995, according to Gazette archives. The building had housed a Ponderosa steakhouse before Old Chicago opened.

Three Old Chicago locations remain open in Colorado Springs — 7115 Commerce Center Drive, west of Interstate 25 and Woodmen Road; 3190 New Center Point, east of Powers Boulevard and South Carefree Circle in the First & Main Town Center shopping center; and 1579 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., near the southside Tinseltown movie theater complex.

