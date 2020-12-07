Fargo's Pizza, a family favorite on East Platte Avenue near The Citadel mall for nearly 47 years, has closed.
The quirky restaurant based on an Old West theme opened in 1973 and almost instantly became a hit with teens and families, generating $1.2 million in sales during its first year.
Fargo's was started by Leon Gardner, who developed a hamburger chain in the Seattle area, sold it to the Campbell Soup Co. and decided with his younger brother, Landon, to open a pizza restaurant in Colorado, eventually choosing Colorado Springs.
They came up with a story about Fargo, a mountain town gambler who fell in love with Sophia, the daughter of Italian nobility, who came to the U.S. with just her family's old Italian food recipes.
The Gardner brothers furnished the restaurant with a pair of mannequins to represent Fargo and Sophia, big-game trophies, chandeliers from a Detroit theater and used mirrors that displayed order numbers to notify customers when their pizza was ready.
Fargo's routinely attracted huge crowds to its 500-seat dining room and survived economic downturns in the mid-1970s, late 1980s and early 2000s as well as the Great Recession. However, the restaurant and many others were hurt by state restrictions designed to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down indoor dining in late March through early May and again starting Nov. 27.