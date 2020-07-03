As a jeweler for nearly four decades, Russ Wiley worked to provide couples that one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry, that perfect symbol of love.
Now, as a sports and wildlife photographer, he's in pursuit of the perfect shot.
Wiley is owner of Creative Gold, 6 N. Tejon St. in downtown Colorado Springs. He and his mother-in-law, Judy Chilsen, started the business in 1982; it's had a couple of other homes, but all downtown and all near the intersection of Tejon and Pikes Peak Avenue. Now, in a step Wiley calls "both exciting and bittersweet," he is closing the business and semi-retiring; a retirement sale begins Tuesday.
You won't stumble across the business while strolling down Tejon. It's on the fifth floor; the shop's previous incarnations were on upper floors too.
"We wanted to do the business model like they have in New York City and Chicago and L.A. — upstairs jewelers, private jewelers, and not be on the street level," Wiley says.
Before getting into the jewelry business, he was working in the sales division of Michelin, dealing with large trucks and fleets — "thousands of tires," he says. While going from tires to jewelry might seem like an odd jump, "I was a geology major in college and was always fascinated by rocks and minerals," Wiley says. "And so when I got the opportunity to start this business, it was right up my alley. It's worked out really well."
Wiley has done very little advertising, instead relying mostly on word of mouth to grow the business. Over 38 years, he says, "we built up a network of thousands of customers by word of mouth," he says. "We have customers all over the world."
Those customers include the Porsche family in Germany; Creative Gold also was the jeweler for the Porsche Club of America for 30 years. Wiley also sells to Windstar Cruises. "Our jewelry is on their boats all over the world," he notes.
Most of his business, though, is local. In addition to producing custom jewelry — with the manufacturing done right there at Creative Gold's offices — the business also handles repairs. All done, Wiley says, on a timely basis.
"One thing we found is in the jewelry business, it seems like if you needed something done or made or fixed, it would take a long time; there would be a long waiting period. So we decided to do 24-hour repairs and three days for custom jewelry from start to finish. So if people come to me and they want an engagement ring, we sit down and sketch out what they want ... and three days later they have a finished piece of jewelry."
Tastes in jewelry haven't changed much over the years, he says. But costs have.
"When I got in the business, gold was $275 an ounce. Now it's $1,750 an ounce. So that's had a major impact on selling some pieces with a high gold content."
The diamond business has also changed markedly, he says. "It used to be that diamond salesmen would come to your store every day and try to sell their wares," he says. Now inventories are online and everything is handled through FedEx.
Judy Blystone has been working for Wiley since 1992, creating custom jewelry pieces.
"My jewelry is all handmade," she says. "It's a dying art."
It's an art she enjoys sharing with others. "When I make an engagement ring for a couple, I invite them up and they can watch me cast the ring, which is kind of cool."
She loves coming to work every day, she says. "If I didn't, I wouldn't have been here for 28 years."
In a matter of weeks, though, Creative Gold will close its doors. Blystone isn't ready to retire, but she is ready for a different job — one that isn't so tough on her hands.
"I've had two hand surgeries, so I'm going to go on and do something else," she says.
But, she says, "it's been a great ride." She calls Wiley "a great boss" and a superior salesman. "He listens to people, to what they want."
What people have wanted lately is engagement rings. Creative Gold closed for six weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic; when it reopened, there was a flood of requests for engagement rings.
"We call if COVID love," Wiley says. "I think people that were thinking about getting married decided it was time."
Have camera, will travel
While he'll no longer be in the jewelry business full time, the 66-year-old Wiley still plans to have an office somewhere downtown and to use his connections to secure jewelry for customers.
"If somebody wants a diamond or some jewelry pieces, I have sources all over the world that I can call and have it sent," he says.
But don't expect him to spend much time in that office. He plans to travel extensively, driven by a passion that has become a second career — photography. It's a passion that was sparked when he snapped photos for his high school yearbook, then got a job in photography in his college years.
His interest flared back up in the last decade or so, thanks to the digital revolution in photography and a visit to Africa in 2010. Gazette readers will recognize his name from his frequent contributions to Photo of the Day, but his photos also have been in publications across the globe. One such publication: National Geographic, which marked Mother's Day this year by promoting Wiley's shot of a mother giraffe and her 1-day-old calf on social media. His office, meanwhile, is filled with photos ready to be shipped to customers.
On his Instagram page, he calls himself a "professional photographer of everything" — except for weddings. His main interests, though, are sports and wildlife.
"I like things that move," he says simply. It adds to the challenge.
"There are a lot of things to think about when taking a photograph, and I really like the challenge of it."
He and his wife of 39 years, Kelly, plan a trip to Scotland. Other destinations on Wiley's wish list include Costa Rica, the Galapagos Islands, New Zealand, Spain — "pretty much all over," he says.
Not that he hasn't traveled plenty already; he was featured in a 2008 Wall Street Journal article on how savvy fliers make the most of their miles. But he's looking forward to the freedom that semi-retirement will offer.
No matter where he travels, he's happy to call Colorado Springs home. He has deep roots in the area; his family settled in the Pikes Peak region in 1860 and the Martin Drake Power Plant downtown is named after his great-grandfather (Wiley is OK with plans to decommission the coal-powered plant. "It was great in its time," he says, "but I think it's a good move.")
He's a staunch believer in giving back to the community. He's co-founder of the philanthropic 100+ Men Who Care and has a folder overflowing with thank-you notes from nonprofits helped by Creative Gold.
"I have a problem saying no when they ask for a donation," he says. But he's happy to do it, he adds.
"In business, you have to give back, and that's what we've been doing for 38 years."