Longtime Colorado Springs banker Tony LeVeque will become president of Central Bank on Jan. 1 as Gary Markle moves toward retirement, the Springs-based bank said this week.
The downtown Colorado Springs bank grew nearly fivefold in the seven years Markle, 65, has been its president; it now has assets totaling $128 million, deposits of $110 million and $108 million in loans. Central also has been the top lender for loans guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration in four of the seven years Markle has headed the bank.
Markle became Central’s president in 2011, two years after he joined the bank’s board of directors. He had headed local industry retention efforts for the Colorado Springs Regional Economic Development Corp., now the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. He will remain with Central part time as a consultant working on strategic and other issues.
Markle began his banking career in Ohio at Central National Bank before founding a company that developed software for financial institutions to help them manage interest rate risk. He also was founder and CEO of two other software companies and was founder and CEO of the Colorado Springs Technology Incubator.
“After discussing my desire to move toward retirement, the board of directors and I agreed that Tony was the perfect choice” to replace him as president, Markle said. “The bank is well-positioned for my retirement and has a great team. I am delighted with Tony taking over and carrying through with the momentum we have built.”
LeVeque started his banking career in San Diego in 1995 with a bank that was later acquired by Norwest Corp., which is now Wells Fargo. He spent nearly 13 years with the banking giant, moving to Colorado Springs in 2000 and was eventually promoted to vice president and business development officer. He joined Central in 2008 and is executive vice president and senior business development officer.
“It’s an exciting time to be part of the Colorado Springs community. A wide variety of industries are moving into the area, providing an excellent opportunity for growth on so many fronts,” LeVeque said.
Central operates as branch of Farmers & Stockmens Bank of Clayton, N.M. About $70 million of the bank’s deposits are held in its New Mexico branches. Farmers & Stockmens and Central are owned by Central Bancorpation, a holding company headed by Ron Johnson that also has units that provide insurance, mortgage and wealth management services.