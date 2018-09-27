Lockheed Martin's space unit recently honored Colorado Springs-based Infinity Systems Engineering with its Outstanding Small Business partner award for its work on the Global Position System III program, which will launch more powerful GPS satellites later this year.
Infinity has been a subcontractor on the GPS III program since 2008 and a Lockheed subcontractor for more than 20 years. Infinity employs nearly 200 people to provide advisory, engineering, intelligence, information technology, operations and maintenance, testing and training services to military and other government agencies.