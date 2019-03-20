Unionized grocery workers Wednesday appeared ready to resume contract talks with King Soopers and City Market to avert Colorado’s first grocery strike since 1996.
Kim Cordova, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, said the union would return to the bargaining table this weekend if the two Kroger-owned chains stand by a tentative agreement on issues that both sides have settled. She said the talks likely would be the final round of bargaining since “both sides know where we are and this is it” for contract negotiations.
Adam Williamson, a King Soopers spokesman, said the Denver-based supermarket chain will return to negotiations at 9 a.m. Saturday with a previous offer that included provisions in the tentative agreement. That would appear to meet the union’s conditions to resume negotiations, expected to last through Sunday.
Cordova warned that “a strike is imminent” if the chains present the same offer that 6,800 Denver-area Local 7 members rejected Thursday and Friday in authorizing a walkout. Union leaders could call a strike at any time for Denver-area stores but would have to schedule separate strike votes in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, northern Colorado and on the Western Slope before walkouts could begin in those areas, she said.
In Colorado’s last grocery strike, Local 7 members walked off the job at Safeway for 1½ months in 1996 after negotiations failed to produce an agreement. Cordova said Local 7 “can sustain a strike” since it has the largest strike fund of any local in the UFCW and is in “a lot better position than we have ever been” because Local 7 has not had a walkout in 23 years.
“Our members would be better off, in some cases, on the picket line” because of strike payments from the union, Cordova said. King Soopers and City Market are not paying “livable wages,” leaving union members unable to “afford to live in Denver, Colorado Springs or anywhere else in the state. We see a growing population of (the chains’) workers who are homeless and have to live in Cheyenne (Wyo.) or in tents and cars behind the stores,” she said.
The three-year offer rejected last week did not include raises for many Local 7 members and would have ended health benefits for many workers by raising the number of hours they had to work each week to be eligible for coverage, Cordova said. The union’s health and pension funds also would be vulnerable to benefit cuts before the end of the three-year term, she said.
About three-fourths of the 12,200 Local 7 members who work for the two chains are on part-time schedules and the lowest-paid members earn just 20 cents an hour more than Colorado’s minimum wage of $11.10 an hour, Cordova said.
The lowest-paid workers will get a 90-cent raise when Colorado’s minimum wage increases Jan. 1 to $12 an hour but those workers have to wait years to be eligible for benefits or a pension, she said.
“The company said it has to compete with Amazon, but Amazon, Target and Costco all pay their workers at least $15 an hour,” Cordova said. “The company got a huge tax break (from the 2017 tax cut) and instead of investing that in its workers, it invested in automation” that could threaten the jobs of many union members.
Nearly 2,000 Local 7 members work in 11 King Soopers stores in the Colorado Springs area. City Market operates a store in Woodland Park with nonunion workers.
The chain’s previous agreement with Local 7 expired Jan. 12, but workers remained on the job with a contract extension. The union canceled the extension Feb. 22, but union members remain on the job under the terms of the expired contract. Local 7 also is in contract talks with Albertsons, which owns Safeway.