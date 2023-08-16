Motorists in Colorado Springs and across the state are feeling some added pain at the pump as gas prices crossed the $4-per-gallon barrier.

As of Wednesday morning, the average price of a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was $4.037, about 16 cents higher than the national average, according to AAA Colorado. It was the first time fuel prices spiked above $4 per gallon since February.

In Colorado Springs, prices averaged $4.006 per gallon on Wednesday, a jump of more than 3.5 cents from Tuesday, AAA figures show. Denver motorists also saw a similar one-day jump to an average of $4.012.

Several gas stations across Colorado Springs showed prices as high as $4.15 on Wednesday, and drivers were feeling the pinch.

“I drive a small car, and it’s been costing me about $50 to fill up,” said Danielle, a gas station manager. “Now, it’s going to be even worse. But what are you going to do when you have to drive to work?”

“This is getting ridiculous,” said Tom, who spends a significant portion of his workday in his car. “I don’t understand it.”

According to AAA Colorado spokesman Skyler McKinley, the recent price hike can be tied to a combination of global oil production and domestic travel.

“During the summer months, the demand for crude oil within the U.S. and globally is typically high,” McKinley said. “That is because people are going on more road trips this time of year, but also folks are hopping onto airplanes in numbers we haven’t seen since the pandemic.”

Additionally, OPEC+ countries have been curtailing their oil production in an effort to stabilize prices, which took a significant hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Energy Information Administration.

“Production cuts from OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia are expected to continue production cuts well into September,” McKinley said. “That’s led to very high oil prices. We’re seeing crude oil trading at the highest point we’ve seen since about this time last year.”

A nationwide heat wave has affected oil refining capacity as well, McKinley said.

Because domestic gas usage tends to taper off during the fall months, motorists should see some relief at the pump in the coming weeks, he said.

“We know that in the supply-demand equation, demand will decrease as kids go back to school and the summer travel season comes to a close,” he said. “By mid-September, we should see a drop-off of 15-20 cents, if not more.”

Barring a drastic economic downturn, motorists hoping for gas prices to drop below $3 per gallon are likely to be disappointed, according to McKinley.

“There has been a lot of talk about a recession, but it hasn’t happened,” he said. “The U.S. economy is still fairly robust, which means there’s still going to be a high demand for gas, because people have jobs and need to drive to work. If there were a sudden, sharp drop in prices, that would probably be bad news.”

To find the cheapest gas in and around Colorado Springs, click or tap here for the latest from GasBuddy.com.