This past week, grocery store chains and other retailers began offering special shopping hours for seniors and other groups considered the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Younger shoppers have been asked to avoid shopping trips around these times.
Below is a list of businesses currently offering senior shopping hours during the COVID-19 crisis.
Food delivery: The Salvation Army, COSILoveYou, Pikes Peak United Way and Care andShare Food Bank have all joined forces to create a food box delivery program for seniors 60 and older in our community without transportation. During the month of April, if you do not have transportation and you are a Senior 60+, we can deliver a food box to you. Simply call Pikes Peak United Way at 2-1-1 and we will have a food box to you in 24-48 hours. We will leave a food box at your door and ring the doorbell.To help support this program please call to volunteer or send support to: Care and Share, 528-1247, careandshare.org; The Salvation Army, 636-3891, tsacs.org; Pikes Peak United Way, 632-1543, ppunitedway.org; COSILoveYou, 428-5988, cosiloveyou.com.
Big Lots: Reserving first hour of each day for senior citizens and “those most vulnerable to this virus,” CEO Bruce Thorn said in an email to shoppers.
Costco: Announced that they will open their doors to members 60 years and older every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. beginning on March 24.
Dollar General: Announced it is dedicating the first hour in more than 16,000 stores to help senior shoppers "avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods."
King Soopers: The company posted on its website: “Exclusive Shopping for Seniors 60 & Older: 7 a.m. – 8 a.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday).”
Safeway: From 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, the company is reserving time for "those vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries, unless otherwise locally mandated."
Sam's Club: Senior only time is 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Target: Starting March 18, the retailer will "reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide for vulnerable guests," Target said, adding it is "encouraging other guests to plan their shopping trips around this time frame."
Trader Joe's: Will reserving the first hour of daily shopping to senior customers, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The company didn't specify the age range of seniors, which is generally considered to be 65 years and older.
Walgreens: Walgreens senior hour is only on Tuesdays and begins this week, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Walgreens says customers 55 years and older will also get special discounts on Tuesdays.
Wal-Mart: From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers 60 and older, which will start one hour before stores open. Checking IDs is at the store's discretion.
Whole Foods: Whole Foods Market began special hours for seniors on Wednesday, March 18. “All Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. and Canada will service customers who are 60 and older one hour before opening to the general public, under the new adjusted hours posted on the store’s web page.” Individual stores may or may not extend this to at-risk customers, as well as pregnant women. Call to confirm.
