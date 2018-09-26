Linda Leitz

You’re just out of school and in your first “real job.” Perhaps you’ve been a wage earner for a while, but now you’re starting a career that will let you grow financially. There are some good things to do and some important things not to do to get started on the right footing.
The top priority is learning to live on what you make. Having a paycheck that looks much larger than any regular pay you’ve ever had can be appealing. But even the biggest income isn’t enough if you’re overspending.
You need to withhold enough from each paycheck for taxes, then set a budget that includes reasonable amounts for housing, food, utilities, clothing and maybe even a little for entertainment. How much you make should drive the expenses, not the other way around. So you may need to have roommates, bring homemade meals to work instead of eating out and shop at resale shops. Digging yourself a hole of debt isn’t a good way to start your adult financial life.
Many starting a career after college or a trade school aren’t sure whether they should focus on saving or on reducing debt. Often the answer is both. What you save now will have more time to grow over your lifetime. And building up an emergency fund will lessen the chance you accumulate debt if something goes wrong. Paying off debt now saves lots of money in interest charges over your lifetime. Find the right balance for you.
If you have debt through federal student loan programs, set up a payment schedule that makes sense for you. Some assume the best choice is paying a percentage of your income toward loans with the ending balance being forgiven. But if you expect your income to rise over time, this means your payments also will increase.
Many borrowers don’t know that the forgiven debt is taxable. The payments and the tax on the forgiven portion may be less than paying the entire loan, but take that into account. If you end up with increasing payments and a big tax bill at the end of your loan repayment, you need to be prepared.
Keep in mind that federal student loans generally cannot be discharged in bankruptcy. If you lived off of credit cards in school, pay the balance back aggressively to avoid as much interest as possible.
Getting professional advice on a solid financial start may be a good choice. You don’t want the stress of financial pressures to keep you from enjoying your new life. An objective review may confirm you’re on the right track.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner and can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.