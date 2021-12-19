When consumers think about their income taxes, they generally think about the IRS. But many states, including Colorado, also have a state income tax. And there are opportunities for planning around some of the state income tax provisions.
The Colorado income tax calculation starts with the federal taxable income, then makes adjustments to that number. Some deductions can have quite an impact on state income tax. For instance, taxpayers over a particular age in Colorado who are taking money from retirement accounts can get a deduction for some withdrawals. And individuals who give to charity and don’t itemize on their federal return might get a charitable deduction on their Colorado return.
Colorado legislation passed this year might increase state income taxes for some high-income individuals. Leslie Sabin, CPA, is vice president of finance and 0perations at the Pikes Peak Community Foundation (PPCF). For households with an adjusted gross income on their federal return of $400,000 or more, Colorado will increase their taxable income if itemized deductions are more than $60,000. Since federal legislation has limited deductions for state and local taxes to $10,000, and the threshold to deduct medical expenses is high, this is likely to have the biggest impact on high-income individuals who give large amounts to charity, she said. The Colorado legislation goes into effect for the 2022 tax year, so the ability to take as much as possible in deductions for 2021 for these individuals is time critical.
Sabin said a donor advised fund (DAF) is an excellent vehicle to consider for a 2021 year-end contribution. Charitably inclined taxpayers can get a 2021 deduction if they make a contribution to a DAF before year’s end. They can then request distributions from the DAF to the charities of their choice in future years.
If someone has unusually high income in a given year, they can potentially lower their tax with a DAF contribution and support their charitable giving in the future. A DAF is also a great vehicle for high income households to get deductions for charitable donations during their high-earning years, and make donations to their favorite charities from their DAF during retirement. If appreciated securities are donated to the DAF, the value of the securities contributed to a DAF can generate a charitable deduction, and avoid capital gains tax. If you’re considering a DAF, contact the PPCF, as well as your tax consultant.
If you’d like the ability to help multiple local charities this time of year, the Empty Stocking Fund supports 20 health and human services in the Pikes Peak region. The fund also facilitate connection and communications between these nonprofits. For more information, contact PPCF at 719-389-1251 or visit ppcf.org.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner; reach her at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.