As we celebrate the independence of our nation, we can also relish personal freedoms that can give us the ability to pursue our interests and have a high level of autonomy. Many people talk about planning for retirement, but what they really want is financial independence.
This retirement goal isn’t just about quitting work. Whether someone loves their job or has a countdown to how many years, months, days, hours and minutes until retirement, the ability to do what they want, when they want to do it, is generally what it’s really about.
The steps toward any goal might seem similar, no matter whether in this case you call it retirement or financial independence. To best keep your eyes on the prize, how you define prize matters.
It’s not unusual to feel trapped in a job. Perhaps it’s because you had trouble finding work and took whatever job was available to make ends meet. You may also feel trapped if as your pay has increased, your lifestyle has expanded to rely on that additional pay.
If you feel trapped, regularly searching for other jobs is a good idea. You might consider changing careers. Career training might pay for itself financially and in your emotional well-being. While traditional retirement might be an escape from a career you don’t like, finding work that’s more enjoyable can make the journey to retirement more pleasant.
You might even be interested in working longer if you enjoy your work. And if you’re enjoying your work, you might decide you want to work part time for the fun of it — doing something you enjoy and getting paid is a sign of financial freedom.
Just working until a specific age won’t be enough to make you financially independent. You need to save toward that goal. If you’re starting early — in your 20s or 30s — putting 10% of your gross income into retirement savings is a good first step. Your gross income is income before taxes and other deductions. If you’re starting older, then contribute more than 10%. If your employer has a retirement plan, that’s a good place for those retirement savings, especially if your employer matches part of what you contribute. If your employer doesn’t have a retirement plan, consider contributing to an IRA. If the annual limit for an IRA doesn’t allow for all you’d like to save, then you can save money in a regular individual account.
Don’t wait to enjoy independence. Think through the trajectory of your life. You spend the first couple of decades of your life growing up and getting an education. Then you spend three or four more decades working. And then you retire.
For many of us, that leaves a decade or two, if we’re fortunate, to enjoy financial freedom. Enjoy the journey. Do things now that you enjoy. It will make the journey more pleasant. It also gives you the chance to explore what you’ll like doing when you’re not working anymore.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.