There might be times when working with an attorney is one of the wisest decisions you can make. This column last week addressed some of those situations.
Since most of us don’t work with an attorney every day, though, knowing how to vet an attorney can be more perplexing than knowing you need one.
To find an attorney, ask trusted friends, family or business associates if they have worked with someone. These referrals from someone you know and trust is a good way to start, said Larry Gaddis of Gaddis, Herd, Craw & Adams, especially if your friend’s experience with the attorney is in the same area of expertise.
Gaddis notes that Martindale-Hubbell (www.martindale.com), a legal database, lists attorneys indicating areas of expertise and peer reviews. Also, your local bar association will have some attorney listings.
John Cyboron of Alpern Myers Stuart recommends that before you hire an attorney, interview them, in person if possible, to get a sense of who they are and how you feel about them. During this meeting you should ask what specializations they have and how much experience they have in the area where you’re needing help.
“Unless you feel 100% wonderful with the first attorney you interview, interview at least one or two more,” Cyboron said.
In addition to getting information about experience, it’s also reasonable to ask about hourly fees, how billing is handled, and an estimate of what your case might cost — realizing that it could be substantially more or less depending on how the case moves forward, says Terence Doherty of Doherty Law Firm.
You also want to inquire about response times and how communication is handled.
Christopher Tremaroli of Tremaroli & Tremaroli adds that it’s important that you read any agreement with a firm carefully and ask any questions of the attorney before signing.
“Prior to engaging a law firm,” he said, “obtain an understanding as to which attorney will be handling the matter, with whom you will be able to communicate on a reasonably quick basis, and whether the firm can commit to a specific response time.”
Once you’ve narrowed down an attorney you think you’d like to work with, look them up on the Colorado Supreme Court’s website to see if there have been any disciplinary actions.
In addition to wanting a good attorney, you’ll benefit from being a good client. That means you should be as organized as possible in providing information to the attorney.
Being aware that many attorneys bill hourly and in minimum increments of 10 or 15 minutes, you’ll save yourself money by avoiding multiple calls or emails that each take only a few minutes to answer.
If you need an attorney but can’t afford one, contact Colorado Legal Services (coloradolegalservices.org) to see if you qualify for free or reduced-cost legal help.
Linda Leitz is a business columnist and a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.