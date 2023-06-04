If you’re fresh out of school and looking for your first “grown-up” job, there are some things to think about other than the job duties and paycheck.

One of the first things to consider is whether you want a job or a career. A job is going to pay bills but might not be particularly interesting or give much emotional reward. A career is a job or series of jobs that is interesting, provides opportunities for personal and financial growth, and can provide emotional rewards. The skills learned in a job may lead to a career, which is one of the things you’ll want to explore as you search for a position.

There are some good questions you can ask in interviews that will give you an idea of whether an employer might provide long-term potential for you. Ask about job duties. If those duties are something you don’t have experience with, ask about training. Building skills and having a job on your resume might lead to a better career position later, even if the current job doesn’t have potential for advancement. But do discuss the potential for advancement; that lets you know if you might be able to earn promotions, lets the potential employer know that you have goals, and gives some clues as to company goals.

Some of the financial benefits of employment don’t end up directly in your bank account, so if you get an offer, ask about benefits. If a company offers health insurance, it may be more cost effective than buying insurance on your own, especially if the company pays part of the premiums. Health benefits might also include a Health Savings Account that you or the employer can contribute to. If they contribute, that’s free money to you for medical expenses now and into the future. If you contribute, you get a tax break.

Some companies even pay for gym memberships and other wellness benefits. You might not think a retirement account is important if you’re just starting your work life. But saving early gives retirement accounts time to grow. An employer retirement plan is a great way to save for your future. And if your employer matches part of what you contribute from your pay, you’re leaving money on the table if you don’t contribute at least enough to get the match.

When it comes to pay, the promise of a good check now might tempt you to take a high-paying job without much potential for a good career path, rather than a job that pays less but is promising for career growth. Look at the long game. And don’t let high pay trap you in a job you hate. The old adage is true: If you do what you love in a career, you never work for a living.

Linda Leitz is a business columnist and a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.