You’re excited that you got a big tax refund and wondering what you should do with it. The answer depends on your particular situation.
But there are some common options and some might apply to you.
Debt reduction is generally a good choice if you’re not paying off your credit cards every month. Generally credit cards have higher rates than you’ll pay on other loans, such as a car loan, primary mortgage or a home equity line of credit. If you have some of these lower-rate loans in reasonable amounts, you might want to explore whether you want to see whether there are more productive uses for the money than paying down extra on those debts.
If you don’t have an emergency fund, getting one started is a great idea. There are several measures of how much to have for emergencies.
One is to have three to six months of your basic expenses.
Another is to have 10% of your annual income before taxes and other deductions. Having a good emergency fund can help you avoid running up debts in the future.
You might be able to fund an IRA or Roth IRA. Many people confuse the ability to deduct contributions to an IRA with the ability to contribute to an IRA. If you have earned income, you can put money in an IRA. Your ability to deduct that contribution depends on a few factors, such as your income or whether you have a retirement plan available through your employer. A traditional IRA allows tax on the growth on the IRA to be deferred until you start withdrawals.
You can make a Roth contribution if your income doesn’t exceed a certain limit. Roth contributions are never deductible, but if you don’t withdraw from the Roth before the age and other account requirements, you never pay tax on withdrawals from that account.
You could invest your tax refund in mutual funds or exchange traded funds as part of a plan to build up some investments that aren’t in retirement plans. You shouldn’t invest your emergency funds in this type of investments, which are subject to market fluctuations.
A major consideration is why you’re getting a big tax refund.
We can’t always control how much we owe or get back in tax refunds. But we can plan for it.
Getting a big refund means the IRS or state has held your money, paid no interest on it, and gives it back to you when they decide it’s time.
Even if you don’t anticipate a big change in your income and deductions, adjust your withholdings after your taxes are done so you get the extra money each month, instead of after your taxes are filed.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.