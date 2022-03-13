Is it better to have high interest rates or low interest rates? It depends on whether you’re a borrower or a saver.
If you’re borrowing money to buy a home, get an education or fund a business, low interest rates are appealing. If you’re saving for your future or using interest from interest-earning assets such as bank accounts or investments, higher interest rates look better.
The Federal Reserve sets the interest rates at which banks borrow. This trickles through the rest of the economy, impacting rates on consumer bank accounts, mortgages, business loans, bonds and other accounts and debt. There isn’t necessarily an immediate impact throughout the economy, though. Some rates, like interest rates on credit cards, might see little or no change.
Historically, interest rates and stock market performance have had an inverse relationship. When interest rates were high, growth in the stock market wasn’t as robust. That doesn’t happen as consistently as it did historically. During the Great Recession, interest rates and stock market returns were low.
There has been a lot in the news lately about the future of interest rates. These rates have been lower than average for a while. During a sluggish economy, the Fed keeps rates low to make it easier for businesses and individuals to borrow. Inflation is now a concern, and the Fed believes that raising interest rates will slow inflation as well as help the economy to stabilize, so there are general expectations that rates will start to rise.
What can you expect as the Fed starts to increase rates? The principal on bonds and bond funds have an inverse relationship with interest rates. This makes sense when you look at the factors involved. If you have a bond that pays 3% and keep it until the bond matures, you receive the face value of the bond.
If you want to sell that bond and new bonds are paying 4%, a purchaser will pay you for your bond what will give them a 4% return, which will be less the face value.
As far as bond funds, the value generally declines when market interest rates increase, but generally stabilizes in a short period.
As bonds in the fund’s portfolio mature, they are replaced with bonds with current, increased rates. If rates decrease, existing bonds and bond funds will fetch a higher price.
Interest-earning investments are important to provide stability in your investment portfolio as well as provide funds in the event of a financial emergency. It’s good to diversify the maturities on those investments.
For instance, if you have three certificates of deposits, consider having a six-month, 12-month and 18-month certificate of deposit.
This gives you interest, but also periodic access to funds without having to withdraw money before the maturity.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.