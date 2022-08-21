Current economic conditions are unusual in many respects.
After several years of spectacular growth, the stock market has made a notable correction. It’s reasonable that after above-average growth for a sustained period, there would be an adjustment downward.
Interest rates have been at unprecedented lows for several years — good news for borrowers, not so much for savers. Now they are moving up to the range of historical averages.
The biggest economic challenge most of us are facing is inflation. After years of having very small annual increases in our cost of living, we’re seeing big jumps in everything from groceries to gasoline. Folks who have been around 60 years or more know this isn’t a unique development. But that doesn’t give much comfort when we’re making our regular purchases and seeing the impact on our cash flow.
For retirees who have a cost of living adjustment (COLA) in their pensions, waiting a few more months may solve the cash flow crunch. Social Security, PERA and military and civil service pensions, generally tie their annual COLA to one of the government cost of living metrics and make adjustments at the beginning of the year. Getting through the year until those adjustments take effect may call for some belt tightening, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
It’s reasonable to expect something similar with wages, especially in this period of low unemployment. In order to keep employees, wages will need to go up, just like all the other items that businesses need to have to operate. That may cause some continued increase in inflation, but should eventually level out.
In the meantime, you may be looking for some ways to avoid the impact of inflation. An obvious one is to cut back in some areas. If you go out to eat twice a week, only go once until cash flow eases up.
This might be the year that you don’t do a big vacation. Some shorter trips might be the getaway you need. Or a “staycation” where you take time off, but stay home and relax locally.
There can be some savings in substitution. Instead of buying steak, get chicken. Instead of buying the new bestselling book, put your name on the list to borrow it from the library.
When there are big changes like we’re experiencing, it’s always a bit jarring. It can seem like things have changed forever. But it’s not likely that we’ll forever see a declining stock market, rising interest rates and high inflation.
During the good economic times, we all need to prepare for the not-so-good times. For now, hold on to a rational outlook about the future. And be willing to make some temporary changes to deal with the day-to-day issue of inflation. Tighten your belt a little, consider substitution opportunities and look for bargains. There are almost always some bargains.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.