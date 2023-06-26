Each person has an idea of what financial independence looks like.

Some folks consider retirement and financial independence the same thing. There are people who consider being able to support themselves with their earnings to be financial independence.

No matter what your definition of financial independence, there are ways to achieve that freedom — and some obstacles you may need to overcome.

Consumer debt can be a huge deterrent to achieving financial independence.

There are forms of debt that can help you build wealth, such as a fixed-rate mortgage or vehicle loan at manageable levels. A good mortgage can help you obtain a home that will grow in value while your housing expense is relatively stable, and a vehicle loan can provide transportation to allow you more choices for employment and lifestyle.

Student loans at a level that are appropriate to your career also can help you get better long-term career options.

But credit card balances composed of eating out, vacations and impulse purchases with high interest rates will thwart your ability to achieve financial freedom.

Pay as much as possible toward these debts, and pay any extra money toward the cards with the highest interest rate. You might be able to qualify for a debt consolidation loan at a lower rate.

Having savings facilitates your financial independence. An emergency fund allows you to meet unexpected financial challenges without having to accumulate debt. And saving for the future can allow you to meet living expenses without your current paycheck.

The emergency fund should be in a stable account, such as a savings account or a money market fund. The long-term savings can be in something more aggressive, such as mutual funds that hold stocks and bonds.

If you don’t have either, start building your emergency fund, and when it’s equal to about two months of your basic living expenses, start splitting what you’re saving between the emergency fund and saving for the future.

If your employer offers a retirement plan, that can be a great place for your long term financial independence savings, especially if the employer will match part of what you contribute.

Financial independence is ultimately about living the life you’re comfortable with and having a sense of peace about your finances.

The two elements that seem to contribute to that are time and money. We all want to have the time to enjoy life — being with people we care about and doing the things we want to do. Even if you don’t have expensive tastes and hobbies, you need to have the money to support your life.

There is a balance to be achieved between the time we need to devote to accumulating money and the time to enjoy life. Doing work that’s enjoyable can help support that balance. And we need to remember that the time we spend with loved ones is more valuable than anything money can buy.

Linda Leitz is a business columnist and certified financial planner. She can be reached at [email protected].