People who are charitably inclined like to know where their donations are going. They like to have their philanthropy make an impact in the areas they care about.
Many will take the approach to think globally and act locally. Wouldn’t it be great if there was a place where local charities could collaborate? There is.
Pikes Peak Community Foundation (PPCF) is powering The Philanthropy Collective. Located at 315 E. Pikes Peak Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs, the collective offers a place where several charitable foundations, including Gazette Charities Foundation, are regular tenants in the space. In addition to the tenants, there is space in the building that local foundations and charities can use temporarily or where they can meet to work on common projects.
The Philanthropy Collective also exists to foster and expand philanthropic efforts in the Pikes Peak region by providing co-funding opportunities and educational events around local issues . The Well occupies part of the building, providing eclectic food options for anyone wanting to grab a bite downtown. Its income supports the building financially for the nonprofit efforts in the rest of the building.
As you make your charitable giving decisions, think through what areas most resonate with your priorities. Maybe it’s human services, such as food banks, helping the unhoused, job training, aiding at-risk youth or other issues that focus on people bettering their life situation. Perhaps health care is your concern. This can include donating to nonprofit hospitals and research for medical cures.
Education might be your passion. This can be donating to your alma mater or providing supplies to your neighborhood public school. Maybe your church, synagogue, temple or other spiritual home is where you like to direct your support.
Your charitable intent and your political views might be in alignment. You can give to political causes, but be aware that those contributions are not tax deductible like charitable donations are.
A dilemma for some nonprofits is donors who want to provide money for specific causes where there isn’t a need or when there are other needs that are greater than the one the donor targets. A similar predicament is when a someone wants to donate items that do not fit the needs of the charity. This might be books, clothing that the donor thinks are vintage (but are just old), art or myriad other items that have meaning to the donor, but are not in accord with the charity’s focus or are not of value.
If you want to make a difference in meeting local needs, PPCF is a great source of insight and information on local needs and the nonprofits meeting those needs. If you’ve evaluated your values in regard to what areas that are important to you, you can reach out to them for information about what charities are addressing those issues. Focusing your support on a few organizations, rather than giving support to many organizations in smaller amounts, may be more impactful, as well as giving you a voice in the cause you care most about.