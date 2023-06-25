Buying or selling a home is often one of the biggest financial decisions in a person’s life. Having professional guidance is important. But many don’t understand the roles of the professionals in a real estate transaction.

Real estate agents help people identify and buy a property, and/or get a property listed for sale and sold. It’s important to know which role the real estate agent plays. Different states have different laws and names for the agent’s role, so the names might differ slightly.

A buyer’s agent is working for the person buying a property and has loyalty to help the buyer pay a reasonable price for the property and to be aware of what might be problems with the property. A seller’s agent is working for the seller and has loyalty to the seller to get a good price. A transaction broker is working with both the buyer and seller. It’s reasonable to ask a real estate agent what capacity they are acting in. In none of these cases is an agent allowed to knowingly misrepresent a property or hide problems with the property.

Mortgage professionals are the folks who get a mortgage loan on the property. They can either do a mortgage to purchase a property or refinance an existing mortgage to get different terms. If you are house shopping, they can provide a prequalification letter, which tells a prospective seller what amount of loan you’d qualify for. To do this, they’ll check your credit and get information about income, assets and existing debts in much the same manner they will to provide you a mortgage.

These letters are subject to changes in your circumstances. It gives the seller some comfort that you can afford the house they’re selling. Many people, though, qualify for a lot bigger mortgage than it would be good for them to have.

You’ll probably never meet the folks who actually make the decision about lending you the money, called underwriters, and you want the mortgage professional you’re working with to know what types of issues might cause a problem. It’s terrible to find out a day or two before a closing that your mortgage fell through.

Mortgage professionals will work with appraisers. No matter what you pay for a house, if a professional appraisal doesn’t show that it’s worth that, it could impact the ability of the mortgage company to give you a loan. For this reason, mortgage professionals use appraisers that they choose.

Some real estate agents have preferred lenders. These are mortgage professionals that they work with often. There might be compensation that changes hands between the real estate agents and mortgage professionals, or they might have an agreement regarding providing referrals to each other. You do not have to use a mortgage professional that your real estate agent recommends. It’s reasonable to ask what the arrangement is between an agent and mortgage lender if the agent recommends the mortgage pro.

Linda Leitz is a business columnist and a certified financial planner. She and can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.