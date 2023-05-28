Those who are serving in the military and are ready to leave that career face a huge transition.

Whether finishing one enlistment commitment, serving until full retirement of 20 or more years, or separating from service because of a disability, it’s a major change. After years of moving and being given duty assignment orders, having the ability to choose your next career step and even your next home may be overwhelming. The Transition Assistance Program — TAP — provides excellent resources for this transition. Here are a few issues to be aware of that might help things go more smoothly.

One such issue is the potential for temporarily having no income. If there are things that need to be resolved to receive your final paycheck, it might be weeks before everything is in order. This final audit helps avoid needing to have these issues addressed later, but can cause a cash flow crunch if you’re not expecting the delay. There might also be a delay of several weeks in receiving an initial pension payment. Having some savings to hold you over until you receive your military payments and start your new job if you're getting one can reduce financial stress.

Because some military members experience some type of medical issue during their service, it may be difficult to obtain life insurance after leaving the military. The Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance — SGLI — provides life insurance during service. VGLI, the counterpart for veterans, is worth exploring as part of your separation from service. It doesn’t require a medical exam, but be aware that the premiums increase as you get older.

If you are getting a pension, whether you take a Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP), which provides a surviving spouse a portion of your pension, is a decision the two of you need to make. You might consider getting life insurance instead of SBP. You can decrease the amount of life insurance you carry as you get older since the number of years the insurance would need to replace the pension would be less as you age. Either way, the cash flow for providing a benefit for your spouse will cost something, either through SBP, which lowers the pension payments, or in the expense of carrying insurance.

Don’t be discouraged if your transition to a job outside the military isn’t entirely smooth. Military members have excellent skills and discipline, but those aren’t always easily seen on a resume. For folks going into careers supporting the Department of Defense, the change might be straightforward, where security clearances and military skills are an asset and generally highly valued. But a transition to an unrelated industry might take more time, education and the need to build a network of new contacts.

Your military service is valued by society. Avoid having the transition to civilian life be a strain. Be prepared. It’s one of the strengths you learned in the military.

Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner and business columnist. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.