Debt can be used for good purposes — education, buying a home or buying a vehicle, to name a few. But it can also get out of control, even when used for the right reasons.
Avoiding excessive debt to begin with is one way to prevent problems. When you buy a home, it’s ideal if the value of the home is one and a half to two and a half times your gross household income. Then a mortgage should be no more than 80% of the value of that home. You may qualify for a mortgage that’s much higher than this rule of thumb would suggest, but that can end up making your mortgage a burden.
If you’re in school or preparing to go to school, a reasonable amount of student loans can help you get started on a career that will support the debt as well as a good lifestyle. Trying to keep the total you borrow in student loans under the annual salary in your target career is a reasonable rule of thumb.
A good vehicle can give you more career options. But reliable transportation doesn’t need to be top of the line with all the bells and whistles. It doesn’t even have to be brand new. And it definitely doesn’t need to be traded in every few years. A solid vehicle can last a decade or more, which will have it be debt free for a several years.
Credit cards can be a helpful tool, allowing you to pay for items immediately while paying the bill for everything once a month. They are also a way to build a good credit history, which will be helpful in buying a home or vehicle. But the balances can build to a level that’s difficult to manage if you charge more than you can pay off each month.
If you find yourself with debt payments being a major issue in your monthly spending, there are some strategies to help you work the balances down. The first thing is to stop using credit cards where you’re carrying balances. Cut back your spending and pay cash for your purchases. Make your budget as tight as you can stand it. Do some calculations on the total amount you can apply toward debt payments every month. Pay the minimum payment on all your debts except the one with the highest interest rate. Pay the rest of what you can apply to debt payments to that high interest rate card. Generally, credit cards carry higher interest rates than mortgages, student loans or car loans. And interest on mortgages to purchase a home and some student loans may be tax deductible, while credit card interest is not. Some like to pay off a small credit card balance first. If that helps your motivation, do it.
Be prepared to stay on a tight budget until your debt is less of a concern in your monthly spending.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.