Many investments have language that says something to the effect that past performance is no guarantee of future results. As the year draws to a close, these words can be either a reminder to revisit your financial strategies or to give you hope for a better year, if this one didn’t go your way.
Whether you had a great year, a terrible year or an average year, now is a good time to get your financial house in order for 2020.
If you had a great year, don’t assume you’ve found some secret sauce and can coast through 2020. It’s always worth looking at what you’re doing and making sure you’re taking charge. Be realistic about what you can control and what you can’t. Good market performance, nice income increases and a few breaks going your way can make a year seem really great. But the issues you can really control are what you spend and saving what you can.
If you had a good year financially, lock in your benefits and stick with sound strategies you can control.
If you had an average year where you got some advances, but nothing to lock in your financial independence, make sure you’re doing what you can to keep your finances in order. Look at whether there are some financial habits you have that you’d like to change. Often these habits include impulse purchases, eating out too often and not saving for emergencies.
A plan to control spending and an appropriate strategy for savings and investments can be a good way to meet your life financial goals. You don’t need spectacular annual returns every year. Discipline and willingness to reevaluate your strategy and progress regularly can be a solid approach.
If you had a terrible year, remember where we started. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. If you had one bad year, be honest with yourself as to what you could have done differently. Be willing to accept the consequences, which may be that you have some lean times to make up for the error.
If you feel you were the victim of one or more negative circumstances beyond your control, you’ll still want to tighten your belt and move forward with some ability to make up for those circumstances. Be realistic with yourself, too, on whether those negative situations could be avoided going forward.
No matter what your situation, it makes sense to regularly evaluate your financial strategy.
It’s easy to have your financial situation drift along without any sense of direction. Having specific plans and following it is more likely to help you meet your financial goals. At some point, you might look to professional help to see whether you’re on track and what you might be able to do to increase your chances of meeting your goals.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner and can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.