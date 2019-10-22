Some people love going to school, others don’t like it at all. No matter how much you like education, it can be an important path to a career that can help build your financial security.
Data from the U.S. Department of Labor indicates that the average level of education is correlated to average income. In other words, the average income of high school graduates is higher than those without a high school degree. The average income of those with an associate’s degree is higher than those with a high school degree. This education/income correlation continues through professional degrees such as doctors and lawyers.
An education can provide job skills for specific careers. But education also reflects other positive traits to potential employers. Completing a degree takes discipline, the ability to follow instructions, taking direction from a supervisor, and completing a long-term goal.
Getting an education takes time. And schooling beyond high school can also require money. A degree beyond high school may be difficult if you can’t pay for education or take time off from work to get a degree.
You can go to school part time. Many get a bachelor’s degree over 8-10 years on a part time basis. The rising level of student loan debt has made some hesitant to borrow money for education. But a reasonable level of debt may be well worth it if the education results in increased lifetime earnings. A rule of thumb many financial advisors use is that total student debt after graduation should roughly equal annual income from the full-time career. In other words, a degree or certificate program that enables you to earn an annual salary of $50,000 should make student loan debt of $50,000 manageable.
In addition to student loans, scholarships are a good source of education funding. There are many unclaimed scholarships every year. Eligibility factors vary, so it’s worth exploring. Criteria can include age, ethnicity, or gender. You might also be able to win a scholarship through an essay, a presentation, or work experience.
Education isn’t just about a college or university degree. There is a growing lack of skilled labor. Training as a plumber, electrician, mechanic, or other similar skilled labor position requiring skills and/or a license can provide good income and the ability to save for retirement.
If you’re going to get an education, be sure the education provider is credible. There are still private universities and colleges that will charge tuition without providing good education that can get you a good job. That can also apply to trade schools and certificate programs. If you’re interested in a career, talk to successful people in that field and ask what education sources they respect.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner and can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.