Tax returns are due every year around April 15. A holiday or weekend might change the exact date, as it did this year when tax returns are due April 18.

Procrastinators may feel that they don’t need to look for their tax documents until April 16 or 17, which is not ideal. If this is you, decide to be proactive about your taxes, rather than reactive.

Having tax returns prepared professionally is a good idea. People often say their taxes are easy, so they don’t need a pro. But unless those people stay up to date on all the latest changes, how do they know whether they are including everything they should?

As with choosing any professional, it’s not always clear how to assess their capabilities. A good start is a credential. Most people know about certified public accountants — CPAs. Less familiar are the credentials that the IRS issues and regulates such as the enrolled agent, the highest credential the IRS awards; an enrolled agent must pass a three-part comprehensive IRS test plus take part in continuing education.

In choosing a tax preparer, know that they have different methods. Some have a client drop off documents, then let them know when the return is ready. Others have the client bring in all their documents and the taxpayer leaves with their return completed and e-filed. Competent professionals are going to compare the prior year's return with the one they’re preparing to see if items are missing or have the client confirm whether there were major changes that would impact the return.

Once you’ve found a good professional, make their job and your annual preparation more efficient. Keep a file — virtual or paper — where you put every item that pertains to your taxes. When you donate money or goods to charity, drop a record of th at in your file. This file will really start to fill up at the start of the year when financial institutions send out tax documents.

See if your tax professional provides tax planning. This would involve you providing them information about what your income and deductions have been year to date so they can advise you on whether you are on track to owe money at tax time. For you to be able to adjust your paycheck tax withholdings or make some extra estimated payments, this tax planning is most effective if done during the late summer or early fall.

Don’t fall for the hype that getting a big refund is good. It’s certainly not ideal to have to pay a lot when your taxes are done, especially if you didn’t anticipate that. But a big refund means that you made an interest-free loan to the government during the year. And the IRS is busy enough that it may not send your refund as quickly as you’d like. Owing or getting a refund of $1,000 or less means your tax planning worked.