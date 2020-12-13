To say that 2020 has not been a normal year isn’t news. So it makes sense that gift ideas for the holidays might look different from other years.
It doesn’t take away from the magic from holiday gift giving to take a proactive, organized approach.
Make a list of who you’ll give gifts to and how much you want to spend on them. Then add gift ideas for each person on your list. Stick with your budget for each gift. Doing all this before you start shopping can save time and money.
If you and the group of people you exchange gifts with are all feeling a financial pinch, consider drawing names. Rather than everyone exchanging gifts with everyone, you each buy one gift for one person. You can also set limits for everyone on how much to spend on each gift, with or without drawing names.
It’s always good to support small businesses. This year it’s particularly important. Many small businesses have been hard hit by the pandemic.
The convenience and safety of buying online has had many of our big companies doing well. Many small businesses also have a web presence, so consider exploring some businesses that don’t automatically hit the top of your online search list. You might find some unique items that aren’t on the sites of larger companies.
Gift certificates from these businesses can bring sales from you and the person you give the gift certificate to. You provide them with a sale. And when the gift certificate is used, there may be more sales from the person who uses the gift certificate.
Local restaurants can also be on your holiday gift list. Gift certificates are a good idea here, too. You can give the gift of locally prepared meals. And you can give yourself a break from preparing the holiday meals for your household.
If you’re hurting financially, -think about what services you can give as gifts. Your loved ones might need babysitting, pet sitting, a home cooked meal, having their house cleaned, their car washed and other services.
We all realize that the end of 2020 won’t automatically bring about the end of the issues that are impacting the economy. Start planning now for gifts you’d like to give in 2021. Thinking about future gifts now gives you time to make gifts — which is generally cost effective and personal. It can also allow you to take advantage of sales on items that you believe fit your gift list.
Giving gifts that are a financial hardship for you aren’t good gifts. Anyone who cares about you wouldn’t want to receive a gift that’s a burden for you. Keep in mind that gifts given with kindness and affection will be received with appreciation.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.