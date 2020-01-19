This time of year, many people set a goal of reducing their personal debt. There are several strategies that may make your debt reduction more effective.
Start by preparing a summary of all your minimum payments. Include every debt you’d like to see reduced. Next, set a realistic goal for the regular payments you can devote to debt payments.
The next step is very important. Arrange your debts in the order of interest rate.
You can do this using a computer spreadsheet or simply with paper and pencil. Each month, you’ll update what your minimum payments are, then calculate the difference between the total of the minimum payments and what you can devote to debt payments.
That additional amount will be paid toward the debt with the highest interest rate.
Here’s an example. You have a car loan with a regular monthly payment of $200 and an interest rate of 6.5%; one credit card with a minimum payment of $100 and a 10% rate; another credit card with a minimum payment of $125 and a 24% rate; and a home equity loan (HELOC) with a required payment of $250 and a 5% rate.
You’ve decided that your budget will allow you to pay $850 a month toward debts.
On this month, you’ll pay minimum payments all each of your debts except the credit card with a 24% interest rate. On that debt, you’ll pay $300. Once that card is paid off, you’ll start applying the extra money each month to the credit card with the 10% rate.
Every month, record the outstanding balance of each debt. Initially, you might not see much change. But as you reduce the balance on the debt with the highest interest rate, you’ll start to see your progress increase.
Don’t use the credit cards if you can. Pay expenses on a cash basis when possible.
Once you have a credit card paid off, you can use it for monthly purchases, but pay that card in full each month.
If you have a debt that has tax-deductible interest, be aware that the true cost of that interest is less than the stated rated. In other words, if you have a mortgage with a 4% interest rate and you’re deducting the interest on your tax return, the after-tax cost of that interest is less than 4%.
If you receive a windfall — a bonus, a tax refund, a pay raise — you can pay that toward your highest interest rate debt.
To supercharge your debt reduction program, don’t let this reduce your monthly payments. At the end of the year, you can see where you are and decide on your debt-reduction resolution for the coming year.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner and can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.