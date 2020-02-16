Getting a first adult job when you’re going to be supporting yourself can be overwhelming. You might be making more money than you’ve ever made. But failing to watch your money now can be difficult to recover from.
There are some basic steps you can take, however, to get started on the right foot.
For folks who have student debt as they begin their career, one question is often whether the priority should be paying down debt or putting money in savings. While there’s no solution that fits everyone, the answer is often that attention should be paid to both. Debts need to be paid in a way that keeps the payments current. But you also need to save some money for emergencies and long-term goals. If your employer has a retirement plan, consider contributing to that plan. It might save income taxes for you, and money saved early in your career has more time to grow. If your employer matches some of your contributions, it’s great if you can put in at least as much as will qualify you for a match. That’s basically free money for you.
Savings and debt reduction are big, long-term money management issues. There are many day-to-day items that also need attention, and they can make or break your financial situation. While we often think in terms of both fixed expenses and discretionary expenses, most of our expenses might actually be discretionary. You need a place to live, but you can choose someplace that’s safe without having to spend a fortune. And initially, you might even be able to have roommates, which can lower the housing cost for all of you.
You need transportation, but you don’t need to trade in a vehicle as soon as it’s paid off. If you make more meals at home, it will probably reduce your food budget since even fast food is usually more expensive than groceries for the same meal.
Stay away from making the spending categories too general. If you aren’t specific enough, you might not see areas where you can make modifications.
To make sure that your spending plan is accurate and sustainable, monitor your spending for at least six months — preferably a year.
The longer you monitor, the better you’ll know how you deal with irregular expenses like vacations, holidays and special occasions. Sometimes just monitoring expenses will point out something you spend money on that’s not necessary or important to you. Once you know you’re saving as much as you want, reducing debts and have a sense of what you can afford, then it’s up to you if you keep a meticulous budget. And if you want to continue to live according to a budget, you’ve got the tools.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner and can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.