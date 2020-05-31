Just about every time there is a major financial event — good or bad — folks will say that this time is different. And many others will look for ways a prior situation might seem similar to the current one. Robert Doll, CFA, senior portfolio manager and chief equity strategist for Nuveen, a mutual fund and professional money management company, has done an interesting comparison among the Great Depression, the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.
One comparison is regarding the type of event that prompted the economic downturn. The Great Depression in the early 1900s was prompted by systemic failures. The regulation of financial institutions and protection of their customers was weak and subject to abuses.
At the time of the Great Recession in 2008 and 2009, there was generally better structure, but there was a lack of regulation that allowed the economy to develop some imbalances. Consumers had the ability to use the equity in their homes to spend as they wished, with some limited tax benefits for this misspending. Then mortgages could be used in such a way that they were valuable to speculators at several times the actual value of the mortgages.
Today’s struggling economy is the result of an event that’s not specifically economic. The pandemic causes businesses to operate differently, impacting economic productivity and unemployment.
In regard to financial institutions, many failed during the Great Depression and the Federal Reserve raised rates. The Great Recession saw credit problems that impacted financial institutions. Rates were lowered, but slowly. Our banking system still appears relatively healthy and rates dropped substantially and very quickly.
Government response during each downturn differed greatly. During the Great Depression, the government attempted to have a balanced budget. While that might seem responsible, the impact on citizens was horrific, offering little or no safety net.
The government response during the pandemic to support consumers and the economy was swift. While many are unemployed, the temporary assistance has been helpful to those out of work and others impacted by a tightening economy.
As with any time that the economy is under stress, consumers and government officials can take some lessons. Some teach a new modality. Some reinforce tried and true basics.
The current situation has reinforced the need for us to all have emergency savings and learn to spend less than we make. It might also make us look at what a subsistence wage should be, because many who are keeping our economy running, and arguably in harm’s way from a health perspective, are not the most highly paid.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.