Last week we looked at some of the cash flow issues involved in divorcing close to or after retirement. Cash flow, assets and debts are closely intertwined. Here we’ll look at assets and debts, as well as marital agreements.

Realistically, assets and debts — often referred to as property in family law settings — can’t be fairly divided in a way that each spouse has as much as they both did together. It’s ideal if, after a divorce, both people have a home and enough money that they each have a comfortable lifestyle, and neither of them has a crippling amount of debt.

Sometimes, a person goes through a divorce with an idea that they’ll give up everything else as long as they keep one particular asset, such as the house or a particular retirement account. This can often lead to a division of property that doesn’t meet the various needs of that household. Some assets and debts have cash flow implications. A home you own provides shelter, but also can require ongoing maintenance and might have debt associated with it. A retirement account can fund living expenses in retirement, but it will often have tax implications to access the money.

Colorado generally considers anything acquired or accumulated during the marriage to be a marital asset, even if only one person’s name is on it. Exceptions are gifts or inheritances received by one of the spouses that they keep only in their name. In the situation where one spouse has earned most or all of the income during the marriage and retirement assets only have that person’s name, those financial assets can be divided as part of a divorce.

While being able to assume potential division of all marital assets is a positive, it doesn’t necessarily make the assets enough to maintain the lifestyle each enjoyed during the marriage. Dividing property correctly through the legal process doesn’t immediately produce a tax to either party, but the assets and debts may have tax implications later for the person who receives them. If possible, each spouse having some liquid funds, some retirement assets and the ability to have a place to live is ideal. Also, it’s best if any spouse who is responsible for a debt in the name of both spouses refinance it in a reasonable amount of time, since both people who signed for the debt are still responsible for it.

If there is a marital agreement that outlines how assets and cash flow will be divided in the event of a divorce, both spouses may have planned for a potential split. Marital agreements are a legal document signed by both parties, and generally require legal counsel for both people to be enforceable. These agreements are a good idea for many people, especially people with children and financial assets prior to the marriage. They can also be put together during an existing marriage, which might reduce financial tensions in a relationship.

Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner and a business columnist. She can be reached at [email protected].