There are people in need in our community at all times, and this time of year some of the needs intensify. Here are just a few of the local organizations that are helping folks and how you can support their efforts.
The Place provides shelter, support and development of self-sufficiency skills for homeless youths. Donations of new winter gloves, hats, hand warmers, sleeping bags, twin-size blankets and comforters, large and extra-large flip-flops (shower shoes) and sleep wear are needed. Walmart gift cards in $10, $15 and $20 increments are helpful. Call 719-338-9257 to set up a drop-off. A fuller list of items needed is at theplace cos.org/in-kind-donations.
Care and Share believes no one should go hungry. They gather and sort food and provide it to those who need it. One of the best ways to support their mission is by volunteering. You can explore opportunities and sign up to volunteer at careandshare.org/get-involved/volunteer. During the pandemic, food costs have increased substantially. Because they buy in bulk, every $1 donation can acquire 8 pounds of food.
Springs Rescue Mission strives to provide shelter, meals, counseling and job training to homeless adults. Critical holiday needs are men and women’s new underwear, coffee and blankets. Drop off these items at 1109 S. Tejon Street in Colorado Springs, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Throughout the year, you can see what immediate needs are at springsrescuemission.org/donate-goods. If you’d be willing to spend time serving a meal, you can go to springs rescuemission.org/serve-a-meal to schedule a shift.
The holidays are often when domestic violence increases. And the isolation of the pandemic has increased abuse . TESSA provides a confidential, safe environment to abuse victims and empowers survivors through advocacy, counseling and education. TESSA needs new clothing, including sleepwear, slip-on shoes, underwear and socks for adults as well as new clothes for babies and toddlers. It also needs gift cards for Lyft or Uber of $25 or less, bus vouchers, gas cards in $25-$50 increments, as well as gift cards in $10 increments for Walmart, King Soopers, 7-Eleven and fast food restaurants. New, full-size hygiene products (shampoo, body wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, etc.) are also needed. For a full list of needs year round, go to tessa cs.org/in-kind-donations. Call 719-967-3452 to set up a drop-off.
Each of these organizations can arrange to provide you a receipt for a potential tax deduction. If you don’t feel that you have the time or temperament to donate goods or time, you can write a check or use a credit card to donate to the charities of your choice. When it comes to charitable donations, money is always the right color and the right size. The pandemic has had a negative financial impact on many people, and some of these people don’t have a safety net other than charities. You can make a positive impact on their holidays.