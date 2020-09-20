It might seem early to do year-end planning. But some of your year-end financial decisions could be easier if you start thinking about them now.
As part of the pandemic response, Congress waived Required Minimum Distributions from retirement accounts for 2020. So if you are normally required to take distributions, you can skip it this year.
But if you’re over age 70½ and you haven’t already withdrawn from your retirement account, you can still make a Charitable Required Minimum Distribution.
This involves having the financial institution that holds your retirement account send an amount of no more than what your Required Minimum Distribution would be directly to one or more qualified charities.
You aren’t able to deduct this as a charitable contribution, but you don’t have to claim that distribution as income.
If you’re charitably inclined and over age 70½, this is a very tax-efficient way to give.
If you’re in the workforce and your employer has a retirement plan that you’re able to contribute to, you have through the end of the year to maximize what you contribute.
What that maximum amount is depends on the type of retirement plan and your age.
Contributing to a retirement account is a tax-efficient way to save for your future. If your employer makes matching contributions, you’re leaving money on the table if you don’t contribute.
Calculating now what you’ll be able to put into the plan will allow you to spread it over several pay periods.
If you’re saving for higher education for yourself or a loved one, using a 529 fund is an option. The funds in a 529 account can be used for qualified education expenses — tuition, room, board, fees, books, even computer equipment used for education.
Contributing to the Colorado 529 plan can provide you a deduction on your state income tax return. So that can enhance the tax efficiencies of using a 529.
If you want to give some financial gifts to loved ones, you can give a specific amount to each person without the need to file any gift tax return. For 2020, the gift amount per person is $15,000.
If you’re married, you and your spouse can each give that amount to someone. And this can be done for multiple recipients.
Some people believe tax rates will go up beginning in 2021 to adjust for the pandemic financial relief measures implemented by our lawmakers this year.
While we might all speculate about future tax rates, make your decisions on the current tax laws. Also, check with a professional to see if any steps you plan make sense for you.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.