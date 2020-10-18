Elected government officials in Washington, D.C., pass laws that impact the tax code and appoint members of the Federal Reserve Bank, which sets fiscal policies in an attempt to direct the economy. For this reason, many of us vote to have elected officials that we believe will govern in accord with our financial interests. When casting your votes, you want to protect your interests and those of society — including the economy.
Historically, it’s been common for the stock market to be volatile, sometimes with major downturns, immediately before a presidential election. This volatility isn’t necessarily because the stock market wants a specific outcome. It’s that the stock market doesn’t like uncertainty. Once a presidential election is settled, the stock market generally settles down.
People often confuse the economy with the stock market. They’re not the same thing. The economy includes everything the country produces, unemployment levels, and the financial markets. Several of these elements may move in a similar direction, but not always. We’ve recently seen an unusual situation, with unfavorable unemployment numbers and other issues indicating we’re in a recession, while the stock market has been mostly positive.
Market timing, which is making decisions about what investments to buy and sell based on what you believe will happen in the stock market, has not been shown statistically to be a strategy that’s reliable. In fact, many people who have taken money out of the stock market when they anticipate a downturn, or waited until the stock market rises to jump into stock investments, have missed positive performance from being out of the market, and incurred the transaction costs and tax impacts that could have been avoided by staying with a consistent asset allocation.
When wondering what you should do with your investments, either in anticipation of or reaction to the upcoming election, your best strategy might be to do nothing. That assumes you have in place what folks should always have — an emergency fund, little or no consumer debt, and investments in an allocation that is appropriate for you.
If you’re wondering which candidates are better for you financially and the economy in general, there aren’t solid answers. There’s an old joke that if we laid all the economists in the world end to end, they still wouldn’t reach a conclusion. But despite the lack of consistent philosophy among experts, many will agree that elected officials get more credit and more blame than they deserve for the economy. A good economy helps everyone and policies that harm large groups of people ultimately harm the economy. A healthy economy has everyone using their skills and managing their own finances well.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.