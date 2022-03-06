In the middle of a difficult situation, a calm individual — often someone who can help solve the difficulties — will tell everyone involved that this is not a time to panic.
You might wonder, though, if now is indeed a good time to panic. Inflation is at a 40-year high. A world military superpower is invading another country. The stock market is jumping up or falling more than a full percentage point on multiple days. Many people are wondering what to do about their finances.
It’s important to recognize the difference between what you can control and what you can’t. None of us can singlehandedly end the military action half a world away, stop inflation or control stock market volatility. But we can control our actions. And how we react to conditions like this will often do much more to influence how we’re impacted.
Inflation has been unusually low for several years. It’s reasonable to expect that there will be some stabilization of inflation, either with gradual rises or — as has happened — with a spike in the rate of inflation. Economists do not expect inflation to be at the current level long term, and the Federal Reserve is taking steps to impact the recent rise.
While inflation was at low rates, the stock market has been producing higher than usual returns for years. Economists and financial professionals have been expecting these returns to normalize for a while. This normalization can be either lower returns or even negative returns for some time. This doesn’t mean the stock market isn’t a good investment. In fact, investing in good-quality stock mutual funds when the market is down can be a good long-term move. Any money that you put in the stock market should be money you don’t need for five years or more. But for long-term investing, stock investments help you counteract the long-term impacts of inflation as well as help your savings grow to meet your future needs.
Wars often impact financial markets. Sometimes they fuel market growth or growth within specific industries. And sometimes the concerns about world affairs cause a dip in financial markets.
The best time to plan for events like we are now experiencing is before they happen. You might think that’s just silly, since you don’t know what’s going to happen in the future — which is actually the point of planning for the future. You plan for what you think will probably happen, then you plan for negative things that you can’t imagine happening. If things are rosier than anticipated, then you’ve come out ahead.
What if you didn’t plan for the unexpected? Start now. And don’t overreact. Selling stock investments when the market is down or not budgeting for higher prices makes you a victim of the issues you can’t control.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.