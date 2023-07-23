Getting an education, whether finishing high school, going to college or obtaining trade school training, is a big commitment of both time and money. While there are high-profile examples of people who were successful without a college degree, data across the U.S. population tell a story of increased earnings and lower unemployment for those who get an education.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics has summarized median usual weekly earnings and the unemployment rate in people over the age of 25 who are full-time wage and salary workers. The data from 2021 reflect people with less than a high school diploma through folks with doctoral degrees or professional degrees like lawyers or medical doctors. People without a high school diploma average $626 a week in wages and people with a high school diploma average $809 a week; those with an associate’s degree average $963 a week, and those with a bachelor’s degree average $1,334 a week.

Wages, though, only tell part of the story. With unemployment at an average of 4.7% in 2021, folks without a high diploma averaged unemployment of 8.3% while those with a high school diploma had 6.2% unemployment. Unemployment for people with associate’s degrees was 4.6% and with bachelor’s degrees was 3.5%.

Education on a resume or job application tells a potential employer more about you than what “book learning” you have. Degrees and certificates show you are able to follow instructions and commit to completing a goal. The specific skills related to your education can also open doors for jobs that use those skills. That can be knowledge of specific processes, quantitative analytical skills, qualitative critical thinking and much more.

It may seem that in an environment of low unemployment, educational achievements aren’t necessary to have your choice of jobs. That may be true in the short run, but having a good education is a long-term investment. When layoffs happen and job opportunities are scarce, having an education may be a factor in helping you keep your position or in finding a new one.

If you feel like you can’t afford an education, consider student loans. There is a lot of concern about the burden of student loans, and there is some reason for that. Many people borrowed more to get their education than their earnings can support. But a reasonable level of student debt can help provide an education that increases earning power over your lifetime. Having total student loan balances of no more than one year of earnings in your career is manageable. And the earnings that your education enabled you to have will last beyond the student loan payments.

All the qualities that make you unique — your background, your personality, your looks — are your human capital. Having a solid education is one of the aspects of your human capital that you can control. Make an investment in yourself that will last a lifetime.

Linda Leitz is a business columnist and a certified financial planner. She can be reached at [email protected].