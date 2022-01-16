What makes money valuable? That might seem like a silly question. Money is valuable because … it’s money.
Paper money isn’t made from highly valuable materials. And these days, money often isn’t a physical thing. Other than on a screen, you don’t see that you have money. So how did money become a part of buying and selling things we need, as well as how wealth is generally measured?
That’s a question Jacob Goldstein explores in his book "Money — The True Story of a Made-Up Thing" (2020, Hachette Book Group).
The author’s experience as a journalist and co-host of the "Planet Money" radio program and podcast position him well to do serious research on the topic.
Not surprisingly, commerce — the buying and selling of goods and services — started off as barter. You provide someone something you make or do in return for something they provide you. This had some limitations, including geography. And you had to find someone who wanted what you could provide in order to trade for what you needed.
The first attempts to create money as a more widely accepted means of trade were a bit clumsy. The initial forms were of valuable material and some were ridiculously large and heavy. Plus there was the issue of verifying the validity of the money.
Some of the attempts at a standard of currency developed problems if folks of questionable ethics played a heavy role in the system. Yes, that may sound familiar in recent history, too. As governments got more involved and exercised control over monetary systems, money became more stable and efficient as a means of doing business and having a way to buy what we need to live.
The United States has what is called a fiat currency. Our government can control how much of our currency exists, which is often in debate. For instance, during the early days of the pandemic when many people weren’t able to work, the government sent small payments to people who met specific financial criteria. This money was created by the government. Many people worry about the debt that was created from this. There are a couple of mitigating factors. One is that the government debt will be paid back in dollars, which the government can either create or have us as citizens pay in taxes. The other is what the outcome might have been if all the people who needed that money hadn’t received it.
So why doesn’t the government create more money all the time? Because eventually the money wouldn’t be as valuable if it was so abundant.
In addition to Goldstein’s explanations of the history of money and how it works — including crytocurrency — he has some excellent ideas about how to depoliticize money and make it more stable. Some of these include separating the banking functions of depository accounts and lending. If you’d like to understand money from an economic and societal standpoint better, his book is worth a read.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.
