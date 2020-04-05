Our world situation is history making. Our economy is subject to impact by many factors. And as we’ve seen with past situations — from stock market bubbles to 9/11 — wise responses can help us weather financial storms.
We’ve also seen that poor responses can make recovery from a financial setback more difficult. Here are some things you can do to help yourself and the economy.
If you’re out of work because of the pandemic, tap into the resources available to you.
In addition to the stimulus money that will be coming, don’t hesitate to apply for unemployment.
Despite stay-at-home directives, some companies ruled essential are hiring.
While those jobs might not fit your long-term career goals, they are ones that will help keep the economy going and assist people during these trying times. And they’ll help you make ends meet until you can get back to your regular career.
Don’t make financial decisions based on panic. Pulling money out of the stock market because you’re frightened by the downturn can turn temporary reduced values into permanent real losses.
There may be some opportunities to buy at low prices. But don’t use your emergency savings for bargain shopping. Now is the time when you need your emergency savings available.
Follow social distancing guidelines. You may feel that you want to cheat a little and meet with family or friends, or get together with business associates.
You might have financial reasons for wanting to bend the rules. Or you might just feel like you’re not susceptible to getting ill. But you getting sick or you being the reason someone else gets sick may necessitate more people — maybe including you — staying out of work longer and keeping the economy stalled.
If you’re one of the fortunate people who can afford to spend like you normally do, then do. And consider supporting businesses in new ways. You can’t see your hairstylist for a while due to the health restrictions? Maybe you send the stylist what you’d normally pay for your regular haircut. You miss going to your favorite restaurant? If they offer delivery or takeout, get your usual meal and eat it at home. And don’t forget the tip.
These are some of the businesses that are hit hard by the shutdowns.
This is a time when everyone needs to do their part. And each stepping up to do our share is a strength of this country.
There are touching examples every day of mutual support and willingness to do what’s best for everyone individually and collectively. Be one of those examples.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. Reach her linda@peaceofmindfin.com.