New Year’s resolutions can provide motivation, instill guilt, or be forgotten before Valentine’s Day.
A resolution can either be defined as a solution to a problem — which starts with assuming there is a problem — or a firm decision to pursue a course of action. Potential outcomes of these annual goals, which are often ignored, are self-care and a sense of self-worth. That’s ideally what these goals are for. You can transform New Year’s resolutions into orienting your thoughts and actions toward supporting yourself and your personal progress.
Phrasing can make a big difference in approach and outcome. For instance, you might have “getting my financial act together” as a goal for the year. Would it be more motivating to phrase the goal as “focusing on my financial well-being”? The actions to achieve each goal may be the same, but the attitude can be quite different. And after a difficult year like 2020, having a focus in 2021 of being kind and supportive to yourself is well deserved.
Here are some popular financial resolutions with a reframed approach. Getting on a budget can be stated as having spending reflect your financial goals and not be a source of stress. To save more can be rephrased as devoting funds to making long-term financial security a priority. Hiring a financial adviser can be made more proactive by considering it finding a professional partner to guide you in meeting your financial goals.
One of the best ways to reach any goal — whether it’s an ongoing or annual goal — is to make it specific and quantifiable. If you’ve decided that you want to have debt no longer control your life, have some specific and achievable goals for how much you will reduce your debt and what steps that will involve. If you’ve decided that your spending will reflect your goals and not be a source of stress, make a list of the things that are important to you. Include necessities like food, housing and clothing for your family. Then give yourself some guidelines on how to best meet those needs. Goals should be achievable but also challenging enough to involve specific actions from you. Seeing the results from meeting (or even from almost meeting) a goal gives you motivation and momentum for your next goals.
Sometimes meeting your goals provides an opportunity for creative thinking. For instance, in providing food and housing, you can question some underlying assumptions. Can you cut out some of your eating out? Do you need a home as big as your current home? Another helpful strategy in meeting goals is being accountable to someone. You can do that with your life partner. Or you can get a financial planner, who can give you input on strategies and provide support. Reaching financial goals can make any year better.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.