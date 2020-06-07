As we all do our best protecting ourselves medically, financially and emotionally during this pandemic, there is a lot of talk about the new normal, with various views on what that might mean. As we’re easing out of staying at home, each of us should be thinking about what our own new normal may look like.
One of the unique things in the current situation is that many people are home without their paychecks coming in, while others are working and have more work than they can handle.
If this crisis hit you and your income directly, it may be time to assess your career. If you lost your job, when you go back to work, consider asking your employer what plans are being made for potential future disruptions. Many businesses have made major changes in their operations, whether it’s having appointments virtually or providing protective gear for employees.
No matter what you feel your job prospects are, it’s worthwhile to revisit some basics of managing your finances. Do whatever you can to have an emergency fund.
There are several rules of thumb in regard to what to have in emergency savings. One is to have three to six months of your basic expenses. Given that there are predictions of a potential second wave of the virus which might necessitate renewed stay-at-home directives, at least six months of expenses might be a good goal.
Another financial basic is assessing your minimum expenses. It’s easy to consider some expenses as necessary when they’re not.
For instance, eating is necessary. Eating out generally isn’t. Transportation is necessary, but multiple vehicles in a household might not be. And having an expensive vehicle with a big car payment might be an unnecessary expense if finances get tight.
The pandemic has been a wake-up call for many businesses — large and small. It’s good for all business owners and managers to look at how to operate in innovative ways.
A proactive approach is to look at whether the innovative processes should be the new normal or just be available for backup.
If you’re a business owner or a manager with influence over business operations, do what you can to make your business one that can survive in a crisis. If you’re an employee, make yourself someone who is flexible and hard working — someone a business would be fortunate to have in any circumstances.
No matter what your role in the workforce, manage your finances in a way that doesn’t have you living paycheck to paycheck. If you’re retired, know what your expenses are at a minimal level. And if you can afford it, be willing to support businesses and nonprofits that you care about during difficult times.
You don’t have to wait to see what the new normal is. You can be part of what shapes the new normal.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.