Donating to charity is a way to support causes you feel strongly about. When it comes to donating money, your dollars might have more impact if you have a plan, rather than giving on a spontaneous basis.
Start by deciding each year how much you plan to give to charitable causes. This can be a specific dollar amount, a percentage of your income or a percentage of your assets.
Then decide which causes you want to support. Rather than starting with a specific charity, think about the causes that are important to you. Perhaps the list includes increasing literacy, protecting animals, ending hunger or supporting the arts, to name a few.
Consider if you want to provide financial support to colleges and universities that were important to you in establishing your career, the organization for your religion or belief system and nonprofit professional organizations.
Once you’ve identified causes, seek out charities that support them. You may already know of some charities you like or be thinking of some charities that have alerted you to needs you’d like to fill.
Before they make your final list of favorite charities, do some research on them.
Two potential factors in evaluating a charity are how much of the funds they receive go directly to their target causes and what their fundraising costs are. This information is available through their public reports and also through organizations that monitor nonprofits, such as CharityWatch (www.charitywatch.org). This particular organization has a rating system for charities and endeavors to go beyond public information to perform evaluations.
You’re almost ready to merge your list of desired donation amounts and your list of charities. Prioritize the list of charities in order of who you’d want to receive the most.
But what about disasters and other causes that come into the public eye? You may want to have part of your annual budget set aside for these causes. Be aware that this is one of the areas where scammers abound. It’s always good to be wary of charity fraud, but it’s particularly important when organizations spring up to meet immediate disaster needs.
The new tax laws have resulted in fewer people itemizing their tax deductions, which means many people aren’t getting a tax deduction for their charitable donations. Most people who are charitably inclined don’t donate for tax reasons, but there still might be ways to structure donations through timing, such as giving two years of donations in one year, then skipping the next year.
Donating to a donor-advised fund, either with appreciated securities or with cash, can allow you to make a big donation — and therefore a potential deduction — in one year, but giving it to specific charities through the donor-advised fund over several years. Ask your financial adviser if this might make sense for you.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner and can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.