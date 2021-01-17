Tax documents are starting to arrive through the mail and be posted in online accounts. Whether you expect a refund, know you’ll need to pay or think you’ll break even, getting an early start on having your tax return ready for a timely filing can work in your favor.
During 2020, the pandemic brought about a backlog for the IRS. Getting your documents organized and getting them to your tax return preparer quickly might help the IRS process it and save you from waiting months to know your 2020 return is settled.
A good way to assemble the right documents is to review your 2019 tax return. Look at each line that contains information for you. The front pages might include income from wages, retirement account distributions, Social Security benefits, interest, dividends or capital gains that indicate that you have investments, and what you’ve paid in taxes through paycheck or retirement payment withholdings, or that you paid through estimated tax payments. Subsequent pages of the return will tell if you had income from self-employment, rentals or farming.
Other schedules will have items that reduced your taxable income.
If you had Schedule A in your prior return, you might have enough deductions to itemize your deductions for 2020. If that’s the case, it will lower your tax more than if you took the standard deduction. It might be worth your while to gather your records on what you’ve paid in real estate taxes, mortgage interest, charitable contributions and vehicle registration taxes. If you regularly donate used items like clothes, furniture and appliances to nonprofit thrift shops, start keeping good records of what items you give. There are resources online and possibly from the thrift shop that provide information about what the nonprofit can sell these items for. You can deduct that amount on your return if you itemize your deductions.
Having your documents well-organized and filling out the questionnaire that your preparer gives you will help have your return prepared in a timely manner.
Many people will decide each year whether to prepare their taxes or to pay a professional. As with anything that requires specialized knowledge, laypeople taking guesses at what’s correct or assuming they haven’t missed anything may produce an unhappy ending.
Every year there are modifications to the Internal Revenue Code that could impact you as a taxpayer. And tax court has plenty of cases in which taxpayers made innocent mistakes, but had to pay the tax and any penalties for their errors.
Good professionals will also incorporate tax savings they see you’re entitled to. Washington’s legislative response to the pandemic give lots of tax breaks, but only if the requirements for the tax break are met.
This might be a good year to have your taxes professionally prepared.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.