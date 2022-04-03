There are some very good tax return preparation programs available to consumers. This gives many people the confidence to prepare their own tax return. But there are reasons to consider having a tax professional do your return.
Here are a few.
Reason No. 1: Garbage in, garbage out. Everyone who has used a computer for a while knows that the output from software is only as good as the information that goes into the software. The way to figure out if the inputs are correct is to be able to see the results in the proper places on tax forms. If you don’t know your way around the minutiae of a tax return as well as how the software works, your return may be wrong. Tax professionals don’t just do your tax return on their software, they prepare many returns on their software.
Reason No. 2: Tax laws are constantly changing. Credentialed tax professionals like CPAs and Enrolled Agents are required to have continuing education every year. These updates include what has changed, as well as a review of the tax issues that haven’t changed. When it comes to the nuances of the tax code and preparing tax returns, you don’t know what you don’t know. There is some logic to the Internal Revenue Code. But sometimes the tax rules might not seem to make sense. For instance, the economic stimulus payments aren’t taxable, but having them incorporated into the tax return for 2021 is a confirmation for the IRS of households entitled to the payments that haven’t received them.
Reason No. 3: You don’t want to be in trouble with the IRS. A minor mistake on a tax return usually results in a letter from the IRS with a calculation of what your additional tax is, with a deadline to make your payment. The IRS can audit your return for up to three years after you file it. If you substantially understate your taxable income, the time allowed to audit is increased to six years. If the IRS deems that you’ve committed fraud by intentionally cheating on your taxes, there is no time limit on when the IRS can audit your return.
Anyone, even a professional, can make mistakes. But having a knowledge of the tax code can greatly mitigate the chance of errors.
Reason No. 4: Your time and stress level are worth something. People who professionally prepare tax returns spend the majority of their professional time for several months every year preparing tax returns. That gives them the experience to know the workings of tax preparation and to prepare returns in less time than someone who doesn’t have that experience. Give yourself a break. If your return is simple, it won’t cost much to have it professionally prepared. If it’s not simple, what you pay could save you lots in potential tax mistakes and hours of frustration.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.