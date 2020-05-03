There are many lessons we’re learning from our circumstances. That’s not to suggest that the human suffering and death of the pandemic is justified by the ability to learn some new life skills. But there are many things we do need to learn, including the need to clean our hands regularly. And we’ve learned that we might take actions that won’t harm us, but could unintentionally harm others.
We’re learning lessons from a financial perspective, too. When doing retirement planning, financial planners will sometimes ask clients to make up three potential budgets. One has average spending — what you would spend if you lived a comfortable but not extravagant lifestyle. Another is a luxurious lifestyle, a life you’d have in your dreams. The last is a bare-bones budget. It’s what you’d spend if you really had to tighten your belt. That’s often the most difficult spending pattern to visualize. There are so many items we think we can’t do without, even with a tight budget.
What many of us have experienced the last few weeks is that low-level budget. When there’s nowhere to go, we don’t spend as much money. Even if we’re picking up meals or having them delivered from our favorite restaurants and paying for a few more movies on TV than usual, it’s still a bit less spending than when we have big outings with friends and families. This teaches us what we can live without — literally.
Another exercise some financial planners do with clients involves contingency plans in the event of career problems. Many of us are willing to change employers if we lose a job or find our work environment unpleasant. But changing fields is different from finding another job in the same industry.
Entire industries are closed or operating on a limited basis. Some of the businesses in those areas might not reopen or will look very different when they do. And some employees in those areas may need to find new positions.
We can all benefit from periodically thinking outside the box when it comes to our work life. When it comes to making ends meet, there might be more than one approach to consider.
The biggest lesson might be the role that finances play in our lives. One of the sayings in financial planning is that if you do what you love in your career, you’ll never really work for a living. For people who’ve found work that they enjoy, pursuing those activities long after traditional retirement isn’t a burden. But we all need to keep money in perspective. Do we live to work or work to live?
Think about what the luxuries in your life are really costing you in terms of your joy and energy. Sometimes a simpler, less pressured life can be richer than a stressful one with lots of status symbols.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.