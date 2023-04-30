The public needs to have access to objective, ethical financial advice. And the financial planning profession has continued to evolve in meeting that need.

To be a true profession, a career will have several elements. A profession has a specific body of knowledge that it adheres to and education around that body of knowledge. A profession has a credential with required standards to achieve and maintain it, and the credential holders are monitored. The certified financial planner, or CFP, is the recognized standard for financial planning professionals, and that credential is administered by the CFP Board.

To become a CFP professional, an individual must have a bachelor’s degree and have completed specific courses on personal financial planning. Those courses include training on retirement planning, insurance, investments, estate planning, cash flow, behavioral finance, and other general personal financial topics. There are degree programs — bachelor, masters, and doctoral degrees — that incorporate these courses, with some being degrees in personal financial planning.

In addition to the individual coursework, a person must pass a comprehensive test and have applicable professional experience before becoming a CFP. Once the credential is achieved, the CFP professional must have continuing education, including a biannual ethics course.

Many consumers assume that anyone providing financial advice is a financial planner, but that’s not the case. The terms certified financial planner and CFP are legally protected, but the term financial planner is not. Knowing if a professional has gone through the requirements to obtain the credential may be important when choosing your financial guide.

There are several differences between financial planning and services provided by other financial professionals. One is the broad nature of financial planning, integrating various aspects of a household’s finances. The CFP Board defines financial planning as “…a collaborative process that helps maximize a Client’s potential for meeting life goals through Financial Advice that integrates relevant elements of the Client’s personal and financial circumstances.”

CFP Board CEO Kevin Keller, CAE, says, “Whereas other financial services may be primarily transactional, financial planning takes a broad perspective that focuses more on the human aspects of managing finances. It’s the human relationship side that distinguishes financial planning from other financial service providers.”

Part of that relationship is that a CFP is always held to a fiduciary standard whether providing financial planning or providing financial advice that is more limited in scope.

Every profession wants to hold those in its ranks to high standards. If a consumer believes a CFP professional has not behaved within the standards of the credential, they can contact the CFP Board at cfp.net/ethics/file-a-complaint to make a complaint.

Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner and a financial columnist. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.