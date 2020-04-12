The government has acted quickly to help the public in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stimulus (CARES) Act has some benefits that you may want to be aware of.
Individuals with an adjusted gross income of less than $75,000 on their most recent tax return are expected to receive a payment of $1,200; those making over $75,000 but less than $99,000 will receive a smaller amount. Married couples will receive up to $2,400. There might also be payment of up to $500 per child under age 17. These payments will generally be made to the account on the 2018 or 2019 tax return for refunds, or the account where retirees receive their Social Security payments. It is not expected that overpayments, based on the 2020 tax return, will need to be repaid. These payments are expected to be made as soon as possible, but probably not before May.
People under the age of 59½ who have financial adversity due to the pandemic can avoid the 10% penalty for withdrawals of up to $100,000 on their IRAs or employer retirement accounts. This does not mean that withdrawal is exempt from income tax, but that it can be assessed over three years. Also, there can be the ability to repay the withdrawal over three years. Employer retirement plans that allow loans can now loan up to $100,000 and repayments can be delayed for up to a year.
The requirement to take Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) is suspended during 2020, both for individuals over the RMD age and for those inherited by individuals. For people over the RMD age who took their RMD for this year, they can return the distribution within 60 days of the withdrawal to avoid taxation.
This doesn’t prohibit people from taking money from the account, if it would normally be subject to an RMD. Withdrawals are subject to normal taxation.
Individuals with federally guaranteed student loans can avoid payments until up to Sept. 30. Interest will not accrue during this payment deferral period. This deferral is not automatic, so if you’re planning on taking advantage of it, be sure you contact your loan servicer and go through the deferral process.
Unemployment benefits have been expanded to go into effect more quickly than usual. And self-employed people whose income has been impacted by the virus are now eligible. The payment amount and time frame for payment of benefits have also been increased.
These measures received bipartisan support and will help many people as the economy works through this pandemic. What hasn’t yet been addressed is how the government will pay for this needed assistance. One thing that will move the economic recovery forward is compliance with public health recommendations.
Each of us endeavoring to stay healthy will help the economy get healthy, too.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.