Insurance deals with unpleasant issues — an accident, health problems, death. There are two kinds of insurance that seem to be the least popular.

Disability insurance is intended to address the loss of income from the inability to work. Many people who are in the workforce assume they’re healthy enough that disability won’t be an issue. Mark Mauer, president and CEO of LLIS, works with financial advisers to meet the insurance needs of their clients. He points out that young people are more likely to become disabled than die during their working life.

The cost of life insurance is relatively low for young folks, because it’s unlikely that they’ll die and the insurance company will have to pay. The cost of disability insurance is higher for young people because of the increased likelihood of disability over a working life.

Mauer says disability insurance is especially important for a single person. With no one else in the household who could work to pay living expenses, even a limited amount of coverage is better than nothing.

The need for long-term care is another potential life event that people ignore. No one wants to think of not being able to take care of themselves physically or mentally. And long-term care insurance can be expensive.

Bill Hall, a long-term care planning specialist (www.BillHallAffordableLTC.com), reminds consumers that you don’t have to have long-term care insurance, but you do need a long-term care plan. In other words, if you can’t take care of your daily needs, plan how those needs will be met. For folks with long-term care insurance, benefits can become available if the insured person can’t do some of the needed activities of daily living, such as bathing, toileting, moving from one place to another, etc. Benefits also are available if there is cognitive impairment.

Hall points out that over half of those over 65 will require some extended care in their lifetime. On average, that care lasts over two years for men and over 3½ years for women. When long-term care insurance entered the mainstream, it was often thought to be strictly for care in nursing homes. However, Hall gives the current data that 74% of care is provided at home, 12% in assisted living and 14% in nursing homes.

Genworth data shows that in 2015, home care cost approximately $3,450 a month and increased to almost $6,400 a month in 2022. So an important question is how you’d pay for the care. For folks who say that their adult children will care for them, Hall asks an important question: Would you rather have your children care for you or care about you?

No one wants to be a burden financially, physically or emotionally to loved ones. Consider having insurance to avoid that stress.