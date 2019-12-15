If you died tomorrow and a stranger was charged with sorting out your finances, what story would your finances tell about you? How do you feel about what that person would learn about you?
Each of us has the right to live our lives as we wish and hold to the values we care about. But sometimes, we don’t put our money where our mouth is.
A big house and expensive car are important to some folks. Those can be fine for meeting some basic needs — housing and transportation — in a more comfortable way. But if those assets are purchased at the expense of having money for emergencies and for the future, they might represent money that was not well spent.
A home, which generally appreciates in value over time and can help build wealth long term, still needs to be proportionate to the rest of your situation. Generally, you can qualify for a much larger mortgage payment than is wise. But the value of a home isn’t easy to tap into for emergencies.
A vehicle, meanwhile, is not a purchase that should be made on a luxury basis until you have some money in savings and have started saving for the future. Vehicles lose their value over time and are not a good source of fast cash if you need it.
Your values about your family and other loved ones might show up in your finances. A will detailing where assets will go after you’re gone will indicate who you believe will appreciate the additional financial freedom of having money that you didn’t need during your lifetime.
Many people default to what they believe are the socially acceptable choices of immediate and extended family. Some evaluate who most needs money — and why — and who has shown the ability to be a good steward of money and will carry on a shared legacy. Something that might not be obvious to a stranger looking at your finances is whether you helped people learn financial autonomy and encouraged financial wisdom.
Your checkbook and possibly your debts at your passing will show, however, if you were constantly enabling a loved one to make poor financial decisions without ever dealing with the consequences.
And there are charitable causes. The obvious ones you show support for are the ones where you’ve given money. Perhaps you give every year or maybe you gave when there was a specific need that resonated with you. What this stranger won’t know are the times that you gave of your time and your wisdom to the important causes in your life. That might be through individual outreach, or it might be through an organization.
Our finances can reflect our values. But we can also live our values in ways that dollar signs don’t always capture.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner and can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.