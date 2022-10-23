While mortgage rates were at historical lows, home prices rose as more buyers could qualify to pay the higher housing cost.
Interest rates have started to climb again, but housing prices haven’t yet made big downward changes.
If you feel squeezed out of your options, don’t lose your resolve. Lori Sorrels with Caliber Home Loans says that while it is a tough market, it won’t stay this way. Rates are higher than they were for the last few years, but they still aren’t close to the double-digit mortgage rates in the 1990s.
There might be a chance to change your rate. Buying a home is an important decision, and finding the right home should drive that decision, not whether the rate is exactly what you want.
Sorrels shared an analogy to commitment in relationships, “Marry the house and date the rate.”
“Home values,” Sorrels noted, “have gone up high enough that with interest rate increases, many people won’t qualify for a home they would have qualified for before rates increased.”
But lenders can often offer flexible solutions, she says.
For instance, instead of a 30-year loan, there might be a possibility of a 40-year one. The extended amortization lowers the principal and interest payments.
A buydown on the rate is another possibility. The buydown allows the borrower to pay an upfront fee to have a lower rate on the loan. These buydowns can be permanent or temporary, with a one- or two-year buydown being relatively common.
The temporary buydown gives some breathing room to adjust to paying the mortgage and time for a possible pay increase in your household; it also might allow for a refinancing in that time frame if interest rates drop.
Homebuilders often will have an arrangement with a specific lender and offer special financing. These offers are difficult for other lenders to match.
In looking at these offers, be aware that the loyalty of the builder’s lender may be with the builder and not with the borrower. And much like getting zero percent financing when buying a car, be sure that the cost of the favorable financing isn’t outweighed by the cost of elements of the new home.
Like many important services, there are online products and individual professionals providing solutions. Too often with online mortgage providers, you won’t have a specific person to guide you and your loan through the process. This might lead to delays in your purchase or even having your contract fall through.
When you work with an experienced mortgage professional, you deal with the same person and their team from start to finish. If you need some advice or have a complication during the process, you need a professional you can get to. You generally get more personal service than with an online provider.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.