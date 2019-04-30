Getting professional advice on important life issues makes sense — and your personal finances are definitely important.
Even the ultrawealthy can make unwise decisions that can have a devastating impact on their lives. The reasons that people hire a professional can make it difficult to know how to find a good adviser. Here are some tips, many of which also apply to other professions:
• Set goals for getting professional advice, which can help pinpoint the type of adviser you should contact. Find and interview advisers who fit those goals. You might find a great match immediately, but there’s nothing wrong with talking with several advisers or firms. Most professional membership associations and credentialing organizations have online resources listing members and their specialty. You can also seek referrals from those you know and trust.
• Schedule an initial meeting with an adviser you are considering. Each adviser will have a format of how they conduct get-acquainted meetings. Some might charge a fee for the meeting, which shouldn’t be a deterrent. Many advisers have busy schedules and can’t afford to take time with a potential customer who isn’t willing to pay.
• Before meeting with an adviser, do your homework. Go to their website to determine what services they offer. Keep your goals in hiring an adviser in mind, with an idea of the services you want. Be prepared for a discussion about specific financial issues that concern you. You should also have some questions prepared.
• How is the adviser paid? The most common are commission from product sales, fees or a hybrid. Also determine what services are included in the compensation arrangement. For example, an adviser may charge a fee based on a percentage of the portfolio value to manage your investments. Another might charge the same fee for investment management, tax preparation and general financial advice.
It’s good to know the actual amount spent on fees or commissions. For instance, if the adviser receives a 5% commission for a product sale, work through what some typical dollar amounts might be in that business model. Find out if the adviser pays or receives referral fees from other advisers. Ask if the adviser has been subject to professional disciplinary action. Public resources also are available for such researching advisers.
• Most clients have long-term relationships with financial advisers, so ask them about their backup plan. Do they have others who can step in and take over if they are suddenly gone? Since many clients want financial advice for retirement, you will want to know the adviser’s business continuity plan.
Having good professional credentials is important. We’ll explore those designations next week.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner; contact her at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.